Cregger Company is looking to hire new workers for 2020!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re looking for a job, the Cregger Company is looking to hire you for the new year!

Curtis spoke with Nichole Boles, the company’s Human Resources Representative, about the jobs available this year.

She says the company is looking for warehouse drivers, warehouse distributors, people with trade skills and so much more.

The Cregger Company is a wholesale distributor that focuses on homegoods, HVAC plumbing and electrical supplies, appliances, among others.

They have multiple locations across the United States, including two in Columbia on Gadsden Street and Huger Street.

To apply, visit the Cregger Company’s website by clicking here.