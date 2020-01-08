Fundraiser underway for slain Florence public safety officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/PRESS RELEASE) – A memorial fund will honor the memory of fallen Florence Regional Airport Department of Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler.

According to a press release from Serve and Connect, the fundraiser will help his family following his death earlier this week:

On the morning of January 5, 2020 Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler with the Florence Regional Airport Department of Public Safety was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop shortly before 6AM. Winkeler was 26 years old.

According to law enforcement, a man opened fire on Winkeler during the stop, stole his service weapon and fled the scene. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

A memorial fund has been established to support Officer Winkeler’s family during this tragic time. People can donate by visiting: https://serveandconnect.net/tragedy-response/ or clicking here.

Officer Winkeler, “Jackson”, was a new officer who also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department. He is remembered as a happy, giving person who loved hunting, racing, and fishing. Yet, his parents, Denise and Mark, note that his true love was service.

“He loved his hobbies, but if you had to pile them up, law enforcement and rescue would be at the top of that pile,” shared his father, Mark.

Jackson began his life of service as a volunteer firefighter. “He always carried his fire gear wherever he went,” shared his parents.

“To know him, was to love him,” said his sister, Adrienne Cook, who remembers him as a loving brother and outstanding uncle. “He was a beautiful soul with the biggest heart. Somebody who would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need. Someone who loved God, his family and his community,” she shared. “He played with my son as if he was 5 himself. If he could have had his own kids, he would have been a great dad.”

This fundraiser will support Jackson’s family during this difficult time, assisting with any unexpected costs related to his untimely death and honoring his legacy of service.

The fundraiser is facilitated by Serve & Connect, a nonprofit (501c3) organization focused on igniting positive change through police-community partnerships. Since 2015, Serve & Connect has raised over $500,000 for families of fallen officers in South Carolina. Serve & Connect was founded by Kassy Alia Ray in memory of her late husband, Officer Gregory Alia, who was killed in the line of duty on September 30, 2015. This fundraiser is endorsed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association, South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police, and Florence Regional Airport Department of Public Safety. 100% of funds raised will be provided directly to Officer Winkeler’s family. All donations are tax deductible.