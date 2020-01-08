Here’s how you can help the City of Columbia plan for 2036

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The city is hosting a series of meetings to put together a plan for 2036, and they want to hear from you.

They’re asking people who live and work here to come out and be a part of the planning process.

“We want to make sure that what we put in the plan really resonates with folks because we want that plan to be something that folks are engaged in and can move forward with,”Leigh Deforth, City of Columbia’s comprehensive planner said.

Wednesday was the first of four meetings the city is hosting to put together a community vision.

“From housing to transportation to how we make sure that we’re protecting our natural resources,” Deforth said.

For some who came out today their focus was transportation.

“It’s a bit scary out there,” resident Michael Egbert said. “Our road systems are very intimidating and quite dangerous at sometimes. ”

People who live in the soda city say they’re excited to see the plan come to life.

“I’m excited to see a lot of mention of multi-modal transportation,” resident Meg Southern said. “I think that is a really important piece of development in Columbia. I think it’s a thing that is going to be increasingly important as the city grows.”

“I’m hoping to see some of these recommendations get going,” resident Jory Fleming said. “I hope Columbia continues to grow and new people come in.”

Here is a list for the next meeting:

Wednesday, January 8, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC

Thursday, January 9, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC

Tuesday, January 14, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Richland Library Southeast, 7421 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC

Thursday, January 16, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street, Columbia, SC