Letters stolen from three entrance signs at River Bluff High School
Lexington Police search for suspects in larceny case
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Lexington Police need your help to find who stole letters from three entrance signs at River Bluff High School.
According to investigators, these larceny cases have been going on for years.
Officers say parents need to talk with their teenagers about how this isn’t a prank, but a crime.
If you have any information, please call the Lexington Police Department.