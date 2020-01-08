Richland County Coroner’s Office Foundation to host 5th Annual Oyster Roast!

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Get your belly ready for a good cause for Richland County Coroner’s Office Foundation’s 5th Annual Oyster Roast, Low country Boil & BBQ fundraiser!

It kicks off Thursday, January 16 at The Hall at Senate’s End on 320 Senate Street from 6 to 10 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Deputy Zemulus Dozier about how this event raises funds to help programs that focus on helping families who lost loved ones.

The fundraiser will also help civic groups and neighborhood associations.

For ticket prices, visit Event Brite’s website by clicking here.

You can also call the Richland County Coroner’s Office foundation at 803-251-2891.