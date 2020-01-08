Search continues for gunman accused of shooting woman in front of kids at Medical center

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The search continued Tuesday night into Wednesday for a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Midlands Medical Center.

A shooting in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday, sent one woman to the hospital and left the suspected gunman on the run from police.

Columbia Police say this man, 32 year old Brandon Wise opened fire in the Waverly Family Practice parking lot. His victim, a 35 year old woman who authorities say was shot in front of her kids.

Chief Skip Holbrook says although they are looking for the gunman and monitoring the victim’s condition, they are also worried about making sure the children who witnessed the shooting are doing okay.

“They are young and of course we are taking care of them at this point.

We don’t know exactly what they saw.

Obviously it is a traumatic situation so we will make sure that they get the attention that they need.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where at last check she was listed in serious but stable condition. As for the suspect, police say he quickly drove off and then ditched his truck at an area away from the scene. While they have been able to locate the abandoned car, they say they still have no sign of the suspect they consider ‘armed and dangerous’.

The medical center says they plan to be closed Wednesday because of the incident that took place and released a statement saying in part,

“We are cooperating with local authorities in an effort, we hope will lead to quickly apprehension the suspect.”

If you have any information where Wise is you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.