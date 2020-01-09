Join ABC Columbia, Red Cross for the New Year’s Blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – What better way to start the new year than by saving a life?

You can join ABC Columbia and the Red Cross for our annual New Year’s Blood drive this morning.

Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can start off a new year by giving the gift of life.

All you have to do is stop by the Plex at the Village at Sandhill or in Irmo on Broad Stone Road to donate blood.

Maya Franklin from the Red Cross says one pint of blood can save three lives!

Come out to see Curtis, Claire, Tyler, Rochelle and Josh at the Plex in the Village at Sandhill today where they will donate blood to help save lives.