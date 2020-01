ORANGEBURG, S.C., – An Orangeburg man released from prison last year on drug charges, is back in jail on more drug charges.

26 year old Kamal Morton is charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, heroin, and marijuana.

On Tuesday, Deputies say Morton led authorities on a car chase, ran away with the a bag, but was later captured at a home near Russell Street.

Deputies say money and multiple drugs were found inside the bag.