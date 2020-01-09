The Midlands says thank you to local Law Enforcement on National Appreciation Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Today the Nation and the Midlands is honoring those who keep our communities safe. It is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, the unofficial holiday began in 2015.

These are just some of the pictures tweeted out by Midlands Law Enforcement Agencies as schools, businesses, and everyday citizens took time to say thank you.

And we here at ABC Columbia say thank you to our local law enforcement.