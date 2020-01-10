Kershaw deputies seek multiple suspects involved in Snapchat game

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C., – Kershaw County deputies say they’re looking for suspects involved in a Snapchat game that focuses on stealing vehicles as fast as possible.

On Wednesday morning, officials say the juvenile suspects stole five vehicles within 30 minutes.

According to investigators, all of the vehicles were left with their engines running unattended in the victims’ driveways.

Deputies say one suspect is in custody, but other juveniles are on the run.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME SC.