“Proudly Pro-life Weekend” begins with dinner hosting high-ranking officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Leaders from across the state gathered to kick off South Carolina’s annual “Proudly Pro-life Weekend.”

The weekend’s events got underway with the South Carolina Citizens for Life “Pro-life Dinner.”

The non-profit is dedicated to restoring legal protection to the unborn and eliminating abortion.

With a fetal heart-beat bill making its way through the state’s legislation, Governor Henry McMaster says this dinner is what the state needs to bring awareness to the bill as the next legislative session begins.

The 2020 South Carolina legislative session begins Tuesday, January 14th.