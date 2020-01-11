Man receives 30 years after deadly 2016 shooting at Dorchester Co. IHOP

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted for a deadly shooting at a Dorchester County IHOP.

According to court officials, on Friday, a jury convicted Keonte Cobbs of voluntary manslaughter for the fatal 2016 shooting.

At the time, authorities said Cobbs shot Bradford Spells and Brannon Mack in the restaurant’s bathroom.

An affidavit stated that he used a shotgun, shooting Spells twice and Mack several times. The latter died from his wounds several days later.

A witness told officials that Cobbs shot the pair because he was robbed of $20,000.

Cobbs was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.