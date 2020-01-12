Severe weather cause major damage to Kershaw Co. High School

























KERSHAW COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- A possible tornado pushed through Kershaw county Saturday night causing major damage to North Central High School.

Officials say no children were inside the school when the storm hit and no storm related injuries have been reported as of this time.

Deputies ask for all spectators to stay off North Central High School property until qualified personnel can complete their assessments and make the area safe and secure.

KCSO deputies will be patrolling the property.

North Central High School may be closed for a period of time.

Please follow Kershaw County School District’s page for updates on when students may return to school.