Gamecocks claim No. 1 in AP Poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball is ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, marking a return to the top spot in the land for the Gamecocks, who spent 12 weeks in that position in the 2014-15 season. Playing one of the toughest schedules in the country, head coach Dawn Staley has led the team to a 16-1 record, including a 4-0 start to SEC play.

South Carolina returns to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for the first time since Feb. 9, 2015, which capped a 12-week run at the position. The Gamecocks went on to reach their first NCAA Final Four at the end of that season.

“Our ‘Woman Up’ theme this season is about approaching each practice and game with a focused, disciplined and trusting mindset,” Staley said. “Our players have embraced this process, and their commitment to hard work has earned them the No. 1 ranking in the country.”

This season, the Gamecocks have more wins over RPI top-50 teams than any other team in the country and their five wins over nationally ranked teams top any other team in the country. South Carolina’s ranked wins include victories over then-No. 4 Maryland, then-No. 2 Baylor and then-No. 13 Kentucky with is lone loss come to then-No. 17 Indiana on a neutral court.

South Carolina is back in action Thursday night at SEC rival Missouri. Tipoff in Columbia, Mo., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.