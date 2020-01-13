No one hurt after fire damages two homes on Washington Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a fire damaged two homes on Washington Street.

Authorities say it happened before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, the fire started at one home and spread to parts of another house next door.

Columbia Fire’s Division Chief Christopher Kip says no one was in the homes during the fires, and no civilians or firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damages to the homes remain under investigation.