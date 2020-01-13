You’re invited! City of Columbia set to host Go Red Day Party in February

City to Host Go Red Columbia Day Party in honor of National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is going red in the fight against heart disease next month.

On February 7, 2020 the city will host its annual Go Red for Women Day Party at the Drew Wellness Center.

The event will feature health screenings, along with information to help support women affected by heart disease.

Heart Disease is the number one killer of women.

The event is free and open to the public from Noon until 2pm.

WHERE: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 1201 Walker Solomon Way Columbia, SC 29204.

WHO: Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine, American Heart Association Representatives, City Officials, Heart Disease Survivors, and Community Leaders.

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm until 2:00 p.m.

REGISTER HERE: https:// goredcolumbia2020.eventbrite. com