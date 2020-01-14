Water waste treatment plant coming to Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C., – On Monday, Fairfield County Council voted to move forward with building a water waste treatment plant.

The vote did not pass without backlash from the community though.

Dozens of residents showed up to the meeting to voice their concerns about the proposed plant that could be built near a creek that’s not far from Syrup Mill Road, which is a residential area.

Many homeowners say they feel like that facility would impact their quality of life.

Council members say even though they are moving forward with building the plant, the location may still change.