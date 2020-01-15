Chase suspect killed in deadly accident fleeing from trooper

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – An early morning chase ended in a deadly wreck early Wednesday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department the pursuit started around 1:15 a.m. when a Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect drove off.

RCSD says the suspect lost control of the SUV and hit a tree on Monticello Road near Wildwood Avenue. The unrestrained driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The Coroner says 48-year-old Curtis Antonio Reese of Cayce, was declared dead at the hospital.