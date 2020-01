CDC: E-Coli outbreak linked to romaine ends

(CNN) — health officials say the e-coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has finally ended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the the outbreak, that started in September, ended Wednesday.

The romaine lettuce, grown in Salinas, California, infected 167 people across 27 states and hospitalized 85 others. No deaths have been linked to the outbreak.