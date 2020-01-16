Join United Way at their Young Leaders Society’s Oyster Roast!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for some good food for a good cause with United Way of the Midlands at their 8th Annual Young Leaders Society’s Oyster Roast!

The event kicks off tonight at the City Market on 705 Gervais Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Curtis spoke to Deonna Wylie, Realtor from Keller Williams, about how this event will help multiple programs, including PIT (Point in Time) Homeless Count census report.

You can bring your friends and family to enjoy live music and all you can eat oysters!

For ticket information, visit United Way of the Midlands’s website by clicking here.