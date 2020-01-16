Kershaw County deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Camden

Kershaw Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Camden

(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office/file)

(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office/file)

(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office/file)





KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are currently investigating an armed robbery at Red Hill Grocery that happened January 10 at 8:45 p.m.

No injuries are reported.

Kershaw County’s K9 Tracking Team tried to track the subject that escaped near Red Hill Road in Camden.

Officials say the suspect left on foot headed toward Black River Road.

Authorities say he’s a black male, 5’6”-5’9”, wearing a mask, possibly dread locks, black sweat shirt, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.