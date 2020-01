Annual ‘King Day at the Dome’ brings Democratic presidential candidates in droves

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday thousands will converge on the State house grounds for the annual ‘King Day at the Dome’ ceremony.

The event begins with a prayer service starting at 8:30AM. at the Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street.

Then marchers will gather in front of the church and make their way to the State house for the ceremony which begins at 10:15AM.