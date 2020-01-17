Calling all Detectives! Sherlock Holmes Exhibit debuts at SC State Museum

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at events and happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum is unveiling the secrets of one of the most revolutionary fictional detectives in history this weekend.

On Saturday, January 18 ‘The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes’ will walk guests through the methods and inventions Holmes used to solved some of his era’s most mysterious crimes.

Museum officials say ‘The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes’ features original manuscripts and period artifacts, investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes, and interactive crime-solving opportunities.

For more information click here http://scmuseum.org/sherlock/