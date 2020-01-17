Clemson running back makes NFL decision

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The all-time leading rusher in Clemson history has made his decision about the NFL.

Travis Etienne is returning for his senior season, according to a post on his social media accounts.

Matthew 16:26 “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/r6ZifftnmM — Travis Etienne Jr⁶???? (@swaggy_t1) January 17, 2020

“I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL,” Etienne said Friday. “But I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season.”

Etienne set the Clemson rushing record during the national championship at 4,038 yards. He has 56 rushing touchdowns and ranked second nationally in yards per carrt last season.

Etienne was named the ACC Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, and according to Pro Football Focus, was a second-round prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.