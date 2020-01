Coroner identifies the body of a man that was found in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C., – We now know the identity of a man found shot and killed in Kershaw County.

The coroner’s office says 55 year old Thomas Keitt Junior was found near an abandoned car on Green Hill Road.

According to investigators, they do not believe this was a random shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME S-C.