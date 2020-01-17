Local screenings for homeless documentary series “No Address”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – See the screenings of a new documentary series, “No Address” by Reel2Real Productions about homelessness next week.

The screenings begin January 23 & 24 at the Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard from 7 to 9 p.m.

A free screening will be at Richland County Main Library on January 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Curtis spoke with the director of the documentary, Caletta Harris, about the criminalization of homeless people.

For ticket information, visit Event Brite’s website by clicking here.