Rip the runway at the Grind Guru Awards & Fashion Show!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to rip the runway at the Grind Guru Awards and Fashion Show this weekend!

You can network with entrepreneurs at the Grind Guru Panel tonight at 6 and celebrate with the winners at the awards and fashion show this Saturday at 10 p.m. on Assembly Street.

Kiara Cancer, businesswoman from Extraordinary Headhunters, spoke about how this event is the biggest ever for celebrating successful people in South Carolina.

