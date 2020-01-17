Several Democratic Presidential Candidates set to speak at King Day at Dome in SC

King Day at the Dome is set for Monday, January 20

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, hundreds are expected to gather on the steps of the South Carolina State House for the annual event to honor MLK Day. King Day at the Dome is set for Monday, January 20.

This year, the SC NAACP says five of the 12 remaining Democratic Presidential Candidates are expected to attend the event. That includes, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer.

King Day at the Dome includes a prayer service and a march and rally at the State House at 10am.