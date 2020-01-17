UofSC to host MLK Breakfast at Russell House Ballroom today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina will host an MLK Commemorative Breakfast today at the Russell House Ballroom.

The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., with the doors opening at 7.

Also, the annual Social Justice Awards will take place during the breakfast.

UofSC officials say the awards honor those who exemplified the philosophies of Dr. King through random or ongoing acts of community service, social justice or racial reconciliation.

The event will award UofSC professors Daniella Cook and C. Spencer Platt.

Other recipients include Aisha Hayes, assistant director of the Center for Teaching Excellence, and UofSC senior Kyanna Samuel.

Curtis Wilson will be at the breakfast to give you more on the ceremony in our later newscasts.

Visit the UofSC’s website to see the award winners by clicking here.