So How Much Are Gas & Oil Companies Spending on Renewable Engergy

You may come across a lot of PR-type statements from Oil companies like, “Here’s how to reduce your Carbon Footprint,” or “We’re planning for a Green Future.” But the following image really tells the story. In 2019 the capital investment from Oil and Gas companies in renewable energy was less than 1% of their total capital spending. More than 99% of their capital investment was in traditional gas and oil – the technologies that are drastically heating up the planet.

Here’s the full article: https://www.iea.org/reports/the-oil-and-gas-industry-in-energy-transitions