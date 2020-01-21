Man dies after jumping from moving vehicle on I-77 Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C., – A man is dead after authorities say he jumped from a moving vehicle on I-77 over the weekend.

Coroner Gary Watts says 24 year old Nelson Felipe died from blunt trauma to his upper and lower body.

It happened Saturday morning just before 6 a.m.

According to investigators, Felipe was a passenger in the moving vehicle when he jumped out on the entrance ramp from Forest Drive onto I-77 South.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later.

Multiple agencies are investigating this incident.