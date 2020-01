State Senator sponsors bill to raise jury duty age limit

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –One state Senator wants to raise the age limit someone can get out of jury duty from 65 to 75.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says he his sponsoring the bill because people are living longer and healthier lives.

Massey told the Post and Courier that he thinks life experience helps make good jurors and that the bill could help counties with smaller jury pools.