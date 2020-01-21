Teen says he accidentally shot 15-year-old girl while playing a game
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged Ja’cobi Worthy, 17, with attempted murder and possession of a pistol under the age of 18.
On January 17th at approximately 5:20 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8700 block of Windsor Lake Boulevard in regards to a shooting.
Once on scene, they found a 15-year-old girl with an upper body gunshot wound.
Worthy, who was also on the scene, told investigators he accidentally shot her while they were playing a game.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, her condition has not been released.
Worthy was arrested and transported to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
He is being charged as an adult by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.