It’s Cold Now, So the Planet Can’t be Warming, Right?

Yes it’s been cold over the past few days. But a few hot or cold days (or hot or cold months) where I live tells nothing about the trends over the past 100 years. Simply put, the earth is warming and humans are the cause. The earth warming primarily because we continue to dig fuels from the ground (oil, gas, coal, etc.) and burn them. This burning releases gases into the atmosphere that trap heat. And in the last 150 years humans have increased the concentration of these gases in the atmosphere by about 40% above their natural range. It’s just that simple.

Check out the article by Dr. Marshall Shepherd https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2020/01/22/why-is-cold-weather-in-january-so-confusing-for-some-people/#d5127d15fffb