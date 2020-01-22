COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police says one man has died after a shooting at an apartment complex last night.

Authorities say it happened at the Gable Oaks Apartment Complex on Colleton Street.

According to investigators, two people have been arrested for the murder of the 22-year-old victim.

Police say they’re working with the Richland County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim.

This incident remains under investigation.

