“Empowerment for Peace” walk against gun violence this Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Local leaders are coming together to host a peace walk this Sunday against gun violence.

The “Empowerment for Peace” walk starts at the City of Columbia’s All-Star Baseball Field at 2 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Kassy Alia from Serve & Connect and Tonya Isaac from the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood Association.

Both ladies talked about this walk is a call for unity and action after a series of crimes during the holiday season.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook are all scheduled to attend.

The event is hosted by the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative, with Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Serve & Connect and the City of Columbia supporting this walk.

For more information, visit the All Events website by clicking here.