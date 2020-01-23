Race to the 2020 presidential election heats up as candidates pick up key endorsements

Columbia, SC (AP) —A top Richland County official is switching allegiances when it comes to the 2020 presidential election.

Richland County Council Vice Chair Dalhi Myers tells the Associated Press she is no longer endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden and will instead back Senator Bernie Sanders.

Myers says she changed her mind in part because she values what she sees as Sanders’ ability to go toe to toe with President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden picked up a new endorsement today.

1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced his support for the former V.P. Thursday afternoon.

Solicitor Pascoe says he believes Biden can bring a divided country together.

Pascoe added that Biden is the first and only candidate he has ever endorsed.

Mark your calendars, the Democratic primary takes place Saturday February 29th.