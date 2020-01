Renewable Energy Keeps Growing

Professor Mark Jacobson from Stanford University reports that electricity generation came from more than 50% renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.) in 9 states and D.C. in October 2019. The list of what percentage of electricity was generated using renewable sources is listed here:

VT-100%, ME-80%, ID-79%, DC-71%, SD-70%, AZ-63%, WA-63%, IA-59%, KS-58%, OR-54%, OK-45%, CA-44%, MT-43%, ND-42%, MN-33%, NE-30%, NV-29%, NY-27%, CO-25%, NM-25%, TX-21%,

The United States as a whole generated 16.4% of its electricity in October using renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.)

Data from https://www.eia.gov/state/rankings/?sid=WA#/series/51