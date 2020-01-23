Sumter County deputies looking for “armed and dangerous” person of interest in death investigation

The body of Montrell Epps was discovered on New Year's Day

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a person of interest considered to be “armed and dangerous” in connection with a death investigation.

Deputies say Deontae Rashawn Jackson, 20, was involved with the murder of Montrell Epps, 23. A deputy found Epps’s body off of McCrays Mill Road on New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson will be charged with murder once he is brought into custody.

If you have any information on where Jackson could be, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.