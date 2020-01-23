Teens warned not to participate in viral ‘Outlet Challenge’

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says there is a video that’s gone viral on the social media app TikTok that officials say teens are imitating that can have dangerous consequences.

Multiple incidents are now surfacing where teenagers have reportedly been imitating the dangerous viral video featuring what is known as the ‘Outlet Challenge’ prompting fire officials to warn parents and caretakers to be aware, while urging teens not to participate in the activity.

The ‘Outlet Challenge’ video shows viewers how to partially insert the plug of a cellphone charger into an outlet while they slide a penny down the wall allowing it to fall onto the exposed prongs. Fire officials say doing this can have dangerous results including sparks, damage to your electrical system, and in some cases, even lead to fires, injuries, or electrocution.

National Fire Protection Association Outreach Advocacy President, Lorraine Carli, released a brief statement with their concern over the potential hazardous challenge saying,

“Electricity is ubiquitous in our lives, so much so that we often take for granted its power and potential for danger,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy for NFPA. “This video challenge reinforces that electricity can inflict serious harm if used improperly….Our hope is to communicate the true dangers of this activity so that we can prevent anyone else from being harmed by it,”

NFPA released a list of resources to help teens using the app or who have seen some of the recent challenges better identify a potential risk and make more educated decisions that will hopefully help them avoid participating in them. Fire officials say this can also be used as a guide for parents, caretakers, and fire departments to have open conversations with young adults encouraging them to avoid hurting themselves or others.