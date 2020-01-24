Scotland – Soon to be 100% Renewable

John Farley,

In the coming months, Scotland will generate all of its electricity by using renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.). The only remaining power plant that is not renewable is a natural gas powered plant that will soon be replaced. This is a model for all of us. Creating electricity by burning fossil fuels emits heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, which are the cause of our planet warming. It’s time we all follow Scotland’s example in creating electricity.

Here’s the full article. https://reneweconomy.com.au/scotland-to-reach-100-renewables-in-time-to-host-2020-climate-summit-60854/

 

Categories: Weather Blog

