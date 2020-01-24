Scotland – Soon to be 100% Renewable

In the coming months, Scotland will generate all of its electricity by using renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.). The only remaining power plant that is not renewable is a natural gas powered plant that will soon be replaced. This is a model for all of us. Creating electricity by burning fossil fuels emits heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, which are the cause of our planet warming. It’s time we all follow Scotland’s example in creating electricity.

Here’s the full article. https://reneweconomy.com.au/scotland-to-reach-100-renewables-in-time-to-host-2020-climate-summit-60854/