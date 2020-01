Sandhills Middle student charged for threatening another student

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A middle school student is charged with making direct threats against a student inside a classroom.

The male student threatened to stab and choke another Sandhills Middle School student Friday, according to deputies.

Deputies interviewed the student at the school. He was released to the custody of his mother.

The middle school students name will not be released because heā€™s under the age of 18.