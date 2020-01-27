District Five looking for rock star educators at Teacher Recruitment Event!

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking for rock star educators at a Teacher Recruitment Event at Irmo High School this Saturday!

The event will be held at the Center for the Arts at the high school from 8 to 11 a.m.

Curtis spoke to Tamara Turner, Director of Personnel for the district, about how they’ll give job seekers a chance to talk one-on-one with administrators and learn more about different schools and services.

Online registration is available until January 30, but on-site registration will also be available.

Officials say you must bring several copies of your resume.

For more information on how to register, visit the district’s website by clicking here.