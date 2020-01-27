District Five looking for rock star educators at Teacher Recruitment Event!

Kenneil Mitchell,

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking for rock star educators at a Teacher Recruitment Event at Irmo High School this Saturday!

The event will be held at the Center for the Arts at the high school from 8 to 11 a.m.

Curtis spoke to Tamara Turner, Director of Personnel for the district, about how they’ll give job seekers a chance to talk one-on-one with administrators and learn more about different schools and services.

Online registration is available until January 30, but on-site registration will also be available.

Officials say you must bring several copies of your resume.

For more information on how to register, visit the district’s website by clicking here.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts