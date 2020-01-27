Great turn out Sunday for the “Empowerment for Peace” walk

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – More than 100 people came out on Sunday for an “Empowerment for Peace” walk at the All Star Baseball Field on Lester Drive.

It’s a community-led event that is intended to be a call for unity and action following a series of violent crimes in the North Columbia community during the holiday season.

The event is put on by Serve & Connect, Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the City of Columbia.