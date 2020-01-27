Group involved in targeted home break-in were armed with bats and a machete: Sheriff

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one person in connection with an assault at a Treemount Lane residence last week.

Colbie Lee Whitaker, 19, of Gaston is charged with kidnapping and first-degree burglary, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said investigators are working to identify and locate others who were also involved.

“Based on the information detectives have gathered so far on this case, Whitaker was part of a group that broke into a home Tuesday night armed with a baseball bat and machete,” Koon said. “The group attacked three people inside the home. Whitaker held one of them at gunpoint.”

“This was not a random crime,” Koon said. “Both sides are connected and know each other. That has helped detectives develop leads and they continue to follow up on them.”

Whitaker is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.