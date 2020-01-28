100 Years of Electricity Generation

Here’s a picture of the last 100 years of electricity in the UK. Lot’s of folks say that there’s no way to phase out things like coal and gas, but look again. Just 7 years ago, coal burning produced roughly 40% of the UK’s electricity. That number is now close to zero percent. Renewable energy (solar, wind, etc.) is now producing roughly 30% of the UK’s electricity and growing fast. This has happened all with a growing economy. Folks who say that quick transitions to renewable energy will harm the economy are misinformed.