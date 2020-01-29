Attorney General suing City of Columbia over gun ordinances

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit in the state supreme court Wednesday asking the court to strike down ordinances adopted by the city in relation to guns.

In a news release, Attorney General Wilson says, “These ordinances clearly violate the state law that prohibits local governments from passing any gun laws or ordinances that regulate the transfer, ownership, or possession of firearms.”

The ordinances in question include:

Allowing city police officers to confiscate firearms of those who have Extreme Risk Protection orders against them.

Banning the possession of firearms within 1000 feet of a public or private school.

Prohibiting homemade firearms which have no serial number, also known as ghost guns.

ABC Columbia News has reached out to the City of Columbia for a comment.