Join Curtis Wilson at the 16th Annual Black History Parade & Festival!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join Curtis Wilson to celebrate black history at the 16th Annual Statewide Black History Parade & Festival this Saturday!

Curtis will emcee the free event presented by F.U.N.D.S., Inc. starting at noon.

The lineup for the parade will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of Harden and Hampton Streets near Allen University.

The parade will end at Martin Luther King Park on Green Street where the festival begins with bouncy houses, food, educational vendors, health vendors, and so much more.

Oveta Glover, President of the NAACP Columbia Branch, says this event will feature parade floats that honor ground breaking African-American leaders for Black History Month.

So join Curtis this Saturday at the parade and festival to help celebrate the start of Black History Month!