The Ocean is Turning More Acidic – Bad News for Crabs

The world’s oceans are becoming more acidic and that’s bad news for crabs. The cause? Higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the air, which in turn gets absorbed by the oceans. That makes the water more acidic.

By burning fossil fuels (gas, coal, oil, etc.), we humans have increased the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air dramatically in the last 150 years. This is harming Dungeness Crabs along the Pacific Northwest. How? The acid is essentially dissolving parts of their shells.

You can see the whole article here: https://research.noaa.gov/article/ArtMID/587/ArticleID/2581/Dungeness-crab-showing-impact-of-coastal-acidification