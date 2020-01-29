Twins to graduate from Fort Jackson after completing basic training together

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Thursday, two soldiers will get to say they’ve graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson with their sibling. But not only are they related, they’re twins, and they got to be in the same company.

“It was just a coincidence, purely by chance,” said Annika Meyer, PV2.

“It’s a neat opportunity to get a chance to serve our country, do something good,” said her twin sister, Margaret.

Annika and Margaret are fraternal twins from Illinois. They just completed basic training, which they got to do together.

“And we’ve always done everything together our whole lives, so just being able to have this together and always have each other like this connection, has been really good,” said Annika.

On Wednesday, they saw their family for ‘Family Day’ after weeks apart. It was an emotional reunion.

“I just never thought that I’d have daughters that are soldiers. I’m extremely proud and amazed by them,” said Steven Meyer, the twin’s father.

The twins said they’re so thankful they got to have this experience together.

“I feel really blessed to have her, because it’s something that no one else had and having her as comfort there was amazing, it really helped through it all,” said Annika.

“Our drill sergeants, they taught us to not use each other as only as comfort but to use each other as motivation. Especially in this environment, which has been a huge help here,” said Margaret.

They both have the same job choice to become Army food service specialists, so they hope their time together can continue.

“We have a permanent battle buddy now. I think it’s a neat chance, especially if we get to go overseas, we might be able to be together. And I think it’s a good experience to grow together,” said Margaret.

But even if they’re stationed in different places, the twins will always have their Army family.

“It’s really incredible meeting all these different people, and you come together as this big family. So not only were we family, but we did have a whole new family here which was a neat experience,” said Margaret.



Soon, the twins will head to Fort Lee in Virginia to continue their training.